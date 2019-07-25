COVINGTON — Covington Municipal Airport is already in the midst of expanding its runway and improving the lighting system and will soon add a new logo designed to help promote economic development.
At their work session prior to their meeting on July 22, the Covington City Council gave the nod to the new logo that had been requested by Newton County Economic Development. The artwork features a green runway meeting a blue sky with an airplane taking off, and “Covington Municipal Airport” below it.
Airport Manager John King and Serra Hall of Economic Development explained the need for the logo to the council.
“Economic Development has a couple of projects on the table that the airport is an important aspect or element of the projects,” said King. “They reached out to us about developing a logo they could use. We came up with a couple of concepts that were all very similar and came up with this logo for the airport.
"We did an informal survey of the airplane owners at the airport and the majority of them liked the one that we picked out. I think it exemplifies (the city’s) vision statement. (Preserving the value of small town life while preparing an innovative community with access to the world.)”
King said the next step will be improving the airport’s website and linking it to the city’s new website so that developers and businesses can more easily find information about the facility.
“John is right,” Hall said. “When we see that people are asking about where our airport is or simply googling Covington Airport, a lot of times they might just get a Google map. But by rebranding it and having a new logo that matches the city’s vision, along with what you’ve done with the new logos for the city, is important in the overall aspect.
“I can tell you that just in today’s conversation with the development authority and others, I think the airport is a key piece and a economic driver in our community, and we want to try to leverage it as much as we can with the new terminal and the (expanded) runway, and this is just one portion of the whole package coming together.”
City Manager Leigh Anne Knight explained to the council that the colors in the airport logo were intentionally done to match the city logos.
“When they came and asked us about this, one of the things that I thought was that you all had been very emphatic when we did the other two logos (the city and utilities logos done last year), we wanted to be as consistent as possible with the design,” she said. “ Sowhat we asked was for them to utilize the color scheme so we could tie all the logos back together. They used the green and the blue from our color scheme to go into their color scheme.”
The council consensus was that the new logo “looks great.” A formal vote on the logo is not needed.