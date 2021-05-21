If anyone can prove that being a wife and mother is no barrier to also being a beauty queen, it’s Brooklyn Rivera.
A Covington native, Rivera was crowned Mrs. America 2021 at the Westgate Resorts in Las Vegas in March.
Rivera, who now lives in McKinney, Texas, with her husband, Eddie, and three young children, is the daughter of Mark Carr and Lisa O’Neal and the granddaughter of William Ronnie Carr and Marlyn Carr of Covington.
Although Rivera and her mom moved to Florida when Rivera was 10, she said Covington remains important to her.
“I am proud of where I came from and so honored that I still have family in the place that I grew up,” she said. “It’s very special to me.”
Rivera said her pageant journey has been different from what is often viewed as typical. She said she moved to Texas in 2012 as a young wife and mother with her first child. Rivera had worked as a professional dancer but had never participated in pageants. When she later became aware of the Mrs. Texas pageant, she had just had her third child. She said she decided the pageant was something she could do to promote her community and her passions.
Rivera was crowned Mrs. Texas in August.
Rivera said as a mom of three, getting ready for competition in the Mrs. America pageant, which has a swimsuit component, is definitely a challenge. Meeting that challenge requires getting up at 5 a.m. and working out four times a week with a personal trainer provided by the Mrs. Texas pageant. On her off days, she trains on a Peloton bike.
“There’s not a lot of time in the day unless you get up early,” she said.
During her pageant interview, Rivera said she is a “woman of faith and family. I strive every single day to live with purpose and passion.”
A veteran wife and stepmother to an active duty United States marine, Rivera is an advocate for the military’s mental health needs and supporter of 22KILL, an organization that works to prevent suicide among veterans and first responders. In addition, she will use her title to serve and speak for the Beauty for Good initiative started by Victoria’s Voice Foundation, which fights opioid abuse.
Rivera said she knows the struggles faced by those who suffer from mental illness and recognizes that substance abuse is often a cry for help. For those who are suffering in silence, Rivera said, “You are not alone, you are more than enough, you are worthy, and as Mrs. America I would make sure that that is heard loud and clear.”
A professional singer and dancer, Rivera has performed at more than 1,500 events before audiences of over 40,000. She held lead acting roles at Tampa Bay’s Busch Gardens Amusement Park, danced for the Stanley Cup Champions Tampa Bay Lightning and four-time ECHL Champions Allen Americans Hockey Club.
An entrepreneur, Rivera opened her own e-commerce boutique in 2016, which led to her current role as operations manager for Typically Blush, a successful clothing boutique.
These days, Rivera doesn’t have much free time. She’ll be taking part in three Memorial Day events and travels out of state at least once a month. Her schedule is filled with photo shoots and appearances at a variety of events. Instead of becoming overwhelmed by it all, Rivera said she reminds herself of advice given to her by her mom: “You can do anything for a short amount of time.”
“I definitely have to remind myself that this is a season in my life, and every season is going to come to an end, and that helps to keep me motivated on days when I’m tired,” she said.
For now, Rivera is looking ahead to December when she will compete for the title of Mrs. World in Sri Lanka, which means keeping up with the physical training as well as preparing for the judges’ interview. That, said Rivera, is her favorite part of pageants. “That’s really the only time you have to talk to the judges and let them hear you and not just see what you look like,” she said.
And there will be some “fun” parts of preparing for Mrs. World, she said — picking out another gown and finding a national costume that represents all of America.
The Mrs. America Pageant is a beauty competition for married women throughout the United States. Contestants from each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia range in age from their 20s to 50s
