FORT IRWIN, CALIF. — When Command Sgt. Maj. Dedraf Shepherd-Blash joined the Army in 2000, she had some college courses under her belt but no degree.
However, with hard work, dedication and encouragement from family, friends and leaders over the years, she earned her doctorate in strategic leadership in May.
Shepherd-Blash, a Covington native, said her accomplishment didn’t hit her until she was walking across the stadium at her commencement ceremony and saw her family and friends in the stands.
“It’s overwhelming because for my family, we have somebody with a doctorate degree,” Shepherd-Blash said. “(They can say) ‘she made it, she’s not her circumstances.’”
After giving birth to her daughter at a young age, Shepherd-Blash joined the Army at the age of 28. She restarted her education journey three years later, not only because of guidance from her leaders, but because of advice from family.
“My mother and my grandmother have always taught me that education is something that no one can ever take away from you,” Shepherd-Blash said. “Take advantage of that.”
Shepherd-Blash is the daughter of Sherry Shepherd of Conyers and the niece of Archie Shepherd, Sammy Shepherd, William Shepherd and Bernice Shepherd, all of Covington. Her children are also Covington residents – daughter and son-in-law Jenesia and Robert Cook, and son and daughter-in-law Dedric and Kathleen Belcher.
Shepherd-Blash graduated from Newton County High School with the class of 1989. While at NCHS, Shepherd-Blash said she fell in love with the medical field in Mrs. Nancy Knight's health education class, and she has been in the medical field ever since.
"I started as a CNA at Starcrest in Conyers and worked my way up to a medical assistant at Atlanta Medicine and Cardiology at South Fulton Hospital," she said. "At 28 years old I decided to join the Army as a combat medic. I've deployed twice, once to Iraq and once to Afghanistan."
Shepherd-Blash said she took many breaks in her education journey through the years, but continued to take college courses when she could.
She continued her classes while encouraging her daughter to attend college.
“I wanted her to go to college, so trying to motivate her to go to college I said, ‘if you go to college, then I’ll go to college, too,” Shepherd-Blash said.
Shepherd-Blash earned her associate degree in 2013 and her bachelor’s and master’s while attending the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Academy in 2018, where she and her classmates would encourage each other, she said.
“We would motivate each other, so when we finished our bachelor’s degree, we were like OK, let’s sign up for our master’s degree,” she said.
Shepherd-Blash and her classmates would attend the Sergeant Major Academy during the day, then tackle their civilian college courses at night, which became a battle rhythm, for her, she said.
“Time management was the key to everything and getting that battle rhythm,” she said. “That’s something that I learned along the way in the Army … is you have to have that battle rhythm of doing things because if you don’t keep up that battle rhythm, then things fall by the wayside.”
Once she completed her master’s degree, Shepherd-Blash decided to continue on to a doctorate degree.
“I was already in the battle rhythm of going to school and at the time my children were grown and it was just me, so I was like why stop now?” she said.
Shepherd-Blash admitted there were times she wanted to quit.
“There were lots of times that I would pick up the phone and call my closest friends and say what am I doing? I just want to quit,” she said. “Of course, they would motivate me and remind me, ‘You’re doing this for you.’”
Another motivation for Shepherd-Blash were her grandchildren, who would show her their report cards in exchange for her showing her grades too, she said.
“Hopefully it teaches them you’re never too old to accomplish any dream that you have and just keep pushing,” she said. “Even if it’s one class at a time, even if it takes you 20 years to get there, just keep moving forward.”
Today, Shepherd-Blash is transitioning to Fort Belvoir Army Base in Fairvax, Va., where she will serve as command sergeant for the hospital there. For the past three years, Shepherd-Blash served as the senior enlisted advisor at Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif. She relinquished that responsibility on Jan. 13.
“My goal was to build morale of the soldiers and show them that Fort Irwin is a wonderful place to be stationed and Weed Army Community Hospital is the perfect medical facility to train, support, develop and ensure readiness while delivering the best health care,” she said.
Shepherd-Blash said she felt the hospital staff accomplished that goal together by the actions of the staff.
“We met 150% of our reenlistment aggregate for fiscal year 2022 with many soldiers reenlisting to stay here at Weed ACH, 110 soldiers and 38 officers have been promoted, more soldiers are eager to compete for the soldier or (noncommissioned officer) of the year, we have more soldiers training for the Expert Field Medical Badge, and we have the region’s best medic who influences the soldiers to compete in each of these events,” Shepherd-Blash said.
Shepherd-Blash’s successor acknowledged her accomplishments.
“Weed ACH is the best in the region in nearly every measurable category, and I want us to challenge ourselves to continue the trend,” said Sgt. Maj. Craig Burnard. “This institution, under the NCO leadership of Command Sgt. Maj. Blash, was known for being second to none, and I want to continue that momentum during my time here.”
