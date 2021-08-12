NORFOLK, Va. - A Covington native is serving in the U.S. Navy aboard USS New Hampshire (SSN 778) one of the world’s most advanced nuclear-powered submarines. Petty Officer 2nd Class Lars Evans, a 2013 graduate of Eastside High School, joined the Navy over five years ago.
“I wanted a change of pace and a change of lifestyle,” said Evans. “I was in college but decided to pursue other career opportunities with the military.”
According to Evans, the values required to succeed in the military are similar to those found in Covington.
“My family taught me respect and understanding, good morals and values, and these traits helped me become a better man and person overall in and out of the military,” said Evans.
Fast, maneuverable and technically advanced, submarines are some of the most versatile ships in the Navy, capable of silently conducting a variety of missions around the world, thus the nickname: "Silent Service."
The USS New Hampshire is a fast attack submarine and is designed to hunt down and destroy enemy submarines and surface ships; strike targets ashore with cruise missiles; carry and deliver Navy SEALs; carry out intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions; and engage in mine warfare. Its primary tactical advantage is stealth, operating undetected under the sea for long periods of time
Serving in the Navy means Evans is part of a world that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“National security is important because America is the world's superpower, and this takes commitment to our nation from all sides,” said Evans.
With more than 90% of all trade traveling by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to a strong and ready Navy.
“What our undersea forces accomplish every day is vitally important to our nation’s defense,” said Vice Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, Submarine Forces. “Our submarine force is a critical part of global maritime security and the nation’s nuclear triad. Every day, our submariners are at the tip of the spear, forward deployed and ready - from the depths, we strike!”
As a member of the U.S. Navy, Evans, as well as other sailors, know they are a part of a service tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance. Their efforts will have a lasting effect around the globe and for generations of sailors who will follow.
“A submariner is one of the elite in the Navy,” added Evans. “It's not for everybody, the pace and lifestyle is nothing normal. You have to be a strong-minded person to deal with everyday tasks and challenges.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.