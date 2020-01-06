COVINGTON — As the new year has just begun, the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce is preparing to hold its 2020 Annual Meeting and Awards Dinner.
On Jan. 16, the Chamber will present the annual R.O. Arnold Award as well as several awards to local businesses and organizations. The event will be held at the Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center. The Arnold Award is considered to be the highest honor bestowed in Newton County and recognizes a lifetime of community involvement and achievement.
Other awards include the Dick James Small Business of the Year, Emerging Business of the Year, Deal of the Year and Spirit of Excellence.
Past winners included Jessica Lowery of Mystic Falls Tours, High Priority Plumbing, Denny Dobbs, Newton College & Career Academy, Beaver Manufacturing, Walden Restaurant, Ginn Motor Company, Newton Federal, Sunbelt Builders, among others.
The event will start with a social gathering and silent auction at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Reservations for this event is now closed.
The Charlie Elliott Wildlife Center is located at 563 Elliott Trail in Mansfield.
The Newton Citizen will provide award details following the event.