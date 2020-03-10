COVINGTON — Covington and Newton County elected leaders agreed Monday night they want to establish a joint film office. Now they just have to figure out how to do it.
Members of both governing bodies met in a joint work session at the Historic Courthouse where they heard a presentation by Dave Bernd, vice president of economic development at the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce, who outlined the weaknesses in the way the city and county currently handle film production permitting and the best practices of some other film offices in the state.
Based on discussions with film offices in other jurisdictions — such as Macon, Columbus, Savannah and DeKalb County — Bernd said one key element emerged: production companies prefer to work with one point of contact. The city and county currently handle film permitting separately.
Bernd said his discussions with other film offices also indicated that “the film industry is taking advantage of us” through undervalued permit fees. Slightly less than $8,000 in permitting fees was collected in 2019, he said, with 80 permits issued. In comparison, DeKalb’s film office issued 189 permits and received $276,000 in permit fees.
While elected leaders agreed Monday that they want to maximize revenues earned by filming at city and county properties, they were unsure of the best way to approach establishing a joint film office. They heard a presentation from Joseph Nixon, CEO of 159 Film Permitting and Production Service, who said he was interested in contracting with the city and county to represent their interests to production companies. Officials expressed interest in Nixon’s business, but indicated they would have to issue a request for proposals from providers before pursuing discussions with him further.
Before issuing an RFP, however, officials agreed to establish a committee to work out the details of a joint film office — such as how it will be funded, where it will be housed, and more — and bring those proposals back to the governing bodies. The committee will be made up of Board of Commissioners Chairman Marcello Banes, County Manager Lloyd Kerr, interim Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Harper, Covington Main Street Director Lauren Singleton, Newton County film coordinator Lisa Conner, Covington Mayor Steve Horton, and City Manager Scott Andrews.
Bernd encouraged the council and commission members to act quickly as he predicted construction of Three Ring Studios in Covington will be completed in 2020, which will create an increased demand in the community by production companies.
“If we want to get big time, 2020 is the time to get big time,” he said.
The development of Three Ring Studios was announced in June 2016 and touted as one of the largest film and TV production facilities in Georgia, consisting of three campuses of more than 600,000 square feet of sound stage space, 250,000 square feet of office space and 150,000 square feet of support and work space. Developer Rahim Charania told the City Council in 2018 that he expected filming to start in January 2019 for some “pretty big budget movies.”
The project has not moved forward as planned, however, with developers just pouring the concrete building pads this past October.
