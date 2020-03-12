COVINGTON — In the face of the expanding COVID-19 threat, Newton County and Covington officials issued a statement Thursday saying the two governments will work collaboratively to ensure normal operations and services continue as long as possible.
Officials met Thursday and issued the following statement:
“If the spread of COVID-19 makes its way to Newton County and Covington, essential employees for both government entities will continue to report to work in an effort to minimize any disruption in services. As the situation continues to develop, each agency will determine the best course of action to continue providing services and protecting the public and governmental employees.”
The governments said that public safety services will be uninterrupted, as fire and law enforcement agencies for the city and county have mutual and automatic aid agreements, allowing the agencies to work outside their typical jurisdictions when necessary to meet the needs of all Newton and Covington residents.
