Under a proposed plan by the city of Covington and Newton County, the aging Williams Street Water Treatment Plant will be decommissioned and demolished. The plan has been approved by the City Council and will go before the Board of Commissioners in January.
As part of a plan to make the community's water system more efficient, Covington and Newton County proposed to drain the City Pond drinking water reservoir on City Pond Road and restore the natural stream bank.
Photo by Alice Queen
COVINGTON — Significant changes are in the works for the water system serving Newton County residents.
Under a memorandum of understanding approved by the city of Covington and coming before the Newton County Board of Commissioners in January, the city-owned Williams Street Water Treatment Plant will be decommissioned and all drinking water will be treated at the Cornish Creek Water Treatment Plant at Lake Varner.
In addition, the city-owned City Pond reservoir will be drained, and all water treated at the Cornish Creek Plant will be pumped from the Alcovy River to Lake Varner.
The changes are the result of efforts by the city and county to address deficiencies in the water treatment system, maximize treatment capacity, and make water production more efficient.
The high cost of rehabilitating the Williams Street Plant, which was built in 1947 and last updated about 25 years ago, was a key factor in developing the changes. According to the IGA, recommended rehabilitation of the plant would cost approximately $32 million, nearly double the $17 million estimated in 2017.
James Brown, Water Resources director for Newton County, said it was determined that it would be more cost-effective to make upgrades to the Cornish Creek Plant and shut down the Williams Street Plant.
“Since COVID, with the supply chain issues, the amount originally considered to rehabilitate (the Williams Street Plant) has grown exponentially,” said Brown. “The ability to use those same dollars at the Cornish Creek facility and make it more efficient and have additional capacity will be more advantageous for the community.”
Brown said making improvements at Cornish Creek and consolidating water treatment there will help keep water rates low.
“That money could be better spent at the Cornish Creek facility rather than at Williams Street,” he said.
Under the current system, the county withdraws water from the Alcovy and pumps it to Lake Varner where it is treated at the Cornish Creek Plant; the city and county each withdraw water from the Alcovy and pump it to City Pond and then to the Williams Street Plant.
The IGA outlines a plan in which the city and county will withdraw water from the Alcovy and pump it to Lake Varner, making City Pond redundant.
Brown said the water system can currently treat up to 25 million gallons per day of drinking water, with just 2% of that coming from the Williams Street Plant. He said average daily demand right now is about 14.5 mgd.
“All this is going to do is make us more reliable and make us more efficient as far as the treatment process,” he said.
Once permits are granted by EPD, the county will demolish the Williams Street Plant and restore the site to a landscaped area. The county will also be responsible for installing a ground storage tank on the Williams Street property for flow protection and fire protection in the city.
The IGA also calls for the county to be responsible for draining City Pond and restoring the natural stream bank, leaving the former lake bottom in a stabilized and grassed condition.
Newton County’s Water System is a wholesale provider of water, selling water to nine wholesale customers — Alcovy Shores Water Authority, city of Covington, city of Mansfield, city of Newborn, city of Oxford, city of Porterdale, Jasper County Water and Sewer Authority, Newton County Water and Sewerage Authority and the Walton County Board of Commissioners.
