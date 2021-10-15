More than 50 residents turned out for the town hall meeting on Conyers Street Gym (in background) and Baker Field on Sept. 30, with the majority of them opposed to a proposed multi-family development on the site.
Editor's note: Covington City Manager Scott Andrews released a statement Friday afternoon, Oct. 15, concerning the city’s stand on the multi-family development proposed at an outdoor town hall meeting for Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field:
“It is clear Conyers Street Gym and Baker Field hold a special place in the hearts of our community members,” Andrews wrote in a email. “City council, the mayor and city leadership appreciate the history of the gym and field which is why we are currently exploring options to bring them up to the standards they deserve.
“After holding a recent town hall meeting and receiving community input about a proposed residential development at the gym and field, the decision has been made to not pursue the proposed residential development.
"We will continue to explore options to make the properties aesthetically pleasing, functional and something the community supports. As we progress, we will continue to seek feedback from the community and ensure everyone is aware of potential developments.”
I've worked in community newspapers for 30 years, including Editor of the Jackson Progress-Argus from 1993-1999. Started at Rockdale Citizen/Newton Citizen in January 2016. Started as Senior Reporter at the Jackson Progress-Argus in December 2019.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.