COVINGTON - At the Covington City Council's May 4 teleconference meeting, City Manager Scott Andrews announced that current plans are to reopen City Hall to the public on May 18.
"We are still eyeing a start date of May 18 for opening City Hall," Andrews said. "That could change depending on the COVID-19 numbers, but we have continued to transition and maintain our flexibility. We'll keep the public posted on that. I don't know if it will be sooner or a couple of days later, depending on numbers."
Council member Kenneth Morgan asked for more details for providing for the safety of staff and the public when City Hall reopens.
"We're going to continue a lot of the common-sense things like social distancing," Andrews replied. "We can't offer masks when they're at City Hall, but we are going to recommend masks. With staff, we're letting them make the decision if they want to wear masks or choose not to use one.
"We're also going to try to flex our staff so they are not all in the same building at the same time," he added. "For example, Finance may have one person there early in the day and one person there later in the day. So we're hoping to stagger it and continue to work flexibly and still work remotely."
Mayor Steve Horton added that the City Council will continue to meet by teleconference until the end of Gov. Brian Kemp's shelter in place order on June 12 for people over 65 and those with with health problems, since there are members of the council who fall within those parameters.
"At some point after that, we'll be looking ahead to regular council meetings," he said, "but in the meantime, we will continue meetings in this form."
Andrews also noted that fire stations and City Hall may get sanitized by the National Guard.
"I heard this week that the National Guard has gone in and cleaned all of the nursing homes statewide," Andrews said, "and they have now inquired about going forth with the fire stations and city halls. That's good news."
