COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department recently conducted alcohol compliance checks at local businesses and saw a marked improvement over the past year. In 2019 they had eight businesses that sold to their underage buyers. This time, only one business was in violation.
According to a news release, on Feb. 7, the Covington Police Specialized Patrol Unit and Lt. Nuqui with the Compliance unit conducted the alcohol compliance checks.
All of the retail locations in the city that were licensed to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption were checked. A list of these locations was obtained from the city of Covington Building and Zoning Office.
Two confidential sources under the age of 21 attempted to purchase alcohol at 34 businesses inside the city.
Of the 34 businesses, only Ingles Grocery Store located at 9176 U.S. Highway 278 sold to the confidential source.
The juvenile offender who conducted the transaction was cited for selling alcohol to a person under 21. An incident report, juvenile complaint and a citation were completed.
The transaction was captured on a video recording device. The purchased alcohol was photographed and then destroyed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.