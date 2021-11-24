COVINGTON — Officers with the Covington Police Department are confident they have solved several drive-by shootings that occurred in the city since Nov. 18.
Capt. Ken Malcom said several arrests have been made in connection with at least four drive-by shootings, including juveniles as young as 14. No one has been injured in the incidents.
According to police, the first in the series of drive-bys occurred Nov. 18 at a residence on Thrash Street. Malcom said the 911 Center received multiple calls about the shooting, and officers began looking for a vehicle involved in the incident. Officer Matt Holbrook spotted a vehicle matching the description on Washington Street, and officers conducted a traffic stop.
Officers spotted a pistol in the backseat of the vehicle and, while securing the gun, discovered a rifle and another pistol.
“There were seven people inside the residence at the time of the shooting, and two of them were young juveniles,” said Malcom. “It was the grace of God that no one was injured as a result of the reckless act.”
The CPD also made arrests in connection with three subsequent drive-by shootings that were reported Sunday night involving a stolen vehicle.
According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, a Ga. Highway 81 resident reported he had security camera video showing two men breaking into his wife’s 2015 Chevrolet Traverse and stealing the car early Monday morning, Nov. 22.
Later Monday afternoon, an NCSO deputy spotted the vehicle on Ga. Highway 36 and attempted to make a stop. The vehicle fled into the Covington city limits and crashed into a Bobcat that was being used for roadwork at the intersection of Puckett and Laseter streets.
Malcom said the CPD responded to the scene because authorities had information linking the stolen vehicle to drive-by shootings that occurred in the city the night before. Malcom said several occupants of the car jumped out and fled when it wrecked. The CPD took three male suspects into custody, all of them juveniles. Malcom said the driver of the vehicle was 14.
“The arrests (Monday) were the result of good work by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office and the Covington Police Department working together to apprehend these young offenders,” said Malcom.
The juveniles are suspected of being involved in at least three drive-by shootings Sunday night at residences on Walnut Street, Greenway Land and Brown Bridge Crossing.
Malcom said police recovered shell casings in the stolen vehicle as well as a handgun they believe was used in the drive-by shootings.
“We do not believe this was an organized gang activity,” said Malcom, “but some of the individuals involved in the arrests over the last week do have known gang associations.”
The names of the juveniles are being withheld due to their age. The suspects arrested in the Thrash Street drive-by shooting are:
• Jamond Dionte Bloodshaw, 22, 661 Greenview Ave., Conyers, charged with seven counts of aggravated assault;
• Deshawn Larry Grayson, 22, 395 Linkmere Lane, Covington, charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and probation violation; and
• Keith Parker, 21, 7183 Puckett St., Covington, charged with seven counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, and receipt, possession or transport of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender.
All three suspects are being held at the Newton County Detention Center without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.