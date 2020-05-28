Crime Scene.jpg

COVINGTON — A 30-year-old Covington man is being held on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of another man.

According to the Covington Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Super 8 Motel on Alcovy Road Wednesday shortly after 9 p.m. Officers arrested suspect Terry Yates of a First Street address. Detectives then worked through the night interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence. Early Thursday morning officers were able to locate the murder weapon in a field off Rocky Plains Road

Police are withholding the name of the victim pending notification of next of kin.

Check back for more details as they become available.

