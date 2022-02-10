COVINGTON - Following a string of four shootings in the Nelson Heights community Feb. 4-6, Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton told the Covington City Council on Feb. 7 that if something is not done soon to rein in such incidents, someone could be killed.
“You remember a couple of weeks ago a 6-month-old baby shot in Atlanta that was caught in between two drive-by shooters and he died in the backseat of the car?” Cotton asked the council. “It’s going to happen here. It may not be a child, it may be an adult. We’ve actually had an elderly couple’s house shot up that we believe was a mistaken house. Thankfully the bullet hit above their bed and didn’t hit them. They were very lucky. But I want you to know I believe it is coming, and I’m very concerned about it.”
Cotton brought up several issues in connection with the gun violence, including judges not treating suspects seriously enough, the community not willing to cooperate with police on investigations, and a need for better technology to aid police.
The chief said they have a couple of suspects in the shootings that occurred last weekend, and they are familiar with them.
“Why this is so worrisome for me is because we had two suspects who were arrested on Jan. 3 for pointing a gun at another individual,” he said. “They were in a vehicle with an altered VIN when we got them. They had an AR-15 pistol with them with an extended magazine on it. An AR-15 pistol is basically an AR-16 rifle cut down to the size of a pistol. And they had $7,000 cash with them. These guys don’t have jobs.
“We charged each of them with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of theft by taking, one count of altered VIN and one count of possession of marijuana. They received an $8,000 or $10,000 bond and had to post 10% of it with a bail bondsman. If you have $7,000 cash in the car, you probably have $1,800 to get out of jail, or a family member could have posted a property bond.
‘I’m very concerned that our court doesn’t see the seriousness of offenses there and letting them back out.”
Cotton said he has talked with Newton County Sheriff Ezell Brown and they plan to talk to the Magistrate Court judges about what is happening in the city and county.
Cotton also said he is concerned about a lack of assistance from the community in finding the shooters. He asked the council members to intercede on the Police Department’s behalf with their constituents.
“I’m asking your help to reach out to your constituents to get them to understand the situation and understand that we’re not just filling out forms, we’re working as hard as we can to try to solve it, we put out a press release, we’re offering a reward for information, we’re waiting on the technology that will help us, such as an application you can put on your phone where if you see something, you can send it to us,” said Cotton. “We’re trying to take proactive measures to get this problem solved. So we need you to reach out to the community and tell them to please help us if they can. If they hear something or see something, call 911.”
Council member Anthony Henderson asked if the police have cameras in high crime areas.
Cotton said they have Flock cameras that can capture the make and model of vehicles and their license plates. He added that they are getting new cameras that will also be sound-activated.
“So if someone does shoot, it tells us where that shot came from so that we can probably get there quicker than if someone called 911,” said Cotton. “Then if a witness tells us what kind of car they saw, we should be able to find the car on the cameras and get the tag number.”
Henderson asked City Attorney Frank Turner if it is illegal to have surveillance cameras on light poles.
Turner said it is not illegal since it is a public space.
“There is no legal expectation of privacy in a public place,” said Turner. “If you go to New York City right now and walk down the street, you’ll be on 600 cameras. So that is not an unreasonable search.”
Cotton said such a camera system would come at a high price, but Henderson stated he’s open to looking into using cameras to aid the police.
“Based on social media and what I see and hear daily, if we don’t do something about it, someone is going to get hurt,” said Henderson. “I’m definitely for some type of surveillance in certain areas to prevent crime, because when you have people not talking, we need to do something about it.”
Council member Charika Davis agreed with Henderson.
“I definitely think that we need to step in and do something about the gun violence,” she said. “We need to do more than just talk. Chief Cotton, I know that you stated that it will cost a lot to get the cameras. I would like to find out how much that is so that we can look into it.”
Council member Fleeta Baggett, attending her first meeting in public after recovering from a December heart attack, said not only does the city need to find the money for improved law enforcement, but also to fund its own ambulance, noting that ambulance response times to emergencies are extremely high due to a limited number of ambulances available.
“We have got to address this,” she said. “I’d like to see where we can find the money, because we have to look after our citizens. We can’t go throwing up these apartments everywhere and have no way to look after these people. We have to have the firemen, the policemen and the paramedics. We have to do this. We have no choice. We can’t invite people to live in our city and let them die, whether it be by gunfire or whether it be because we don’t have an ambulance.”
The Nelson Heights neighborhood is predominantly Black, but Council member Kenneth Morgan noted that this is not a Black or white issue, but a community issue, adding that they also need to “bridge the gap between our community and our law enforcement, because there is still a stigma out there.
“We have a lot of work to do, and I just want to encourage us as a council and city and community that we strive to work together and not make this about any other thing — this is not Black or white or indifferent — this is what’s best for our community, and we move forward collectively as a city and not as individuals.”
