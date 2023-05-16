Stacey Cotton.jpg

Covington Police Chief Stacey Cotton

 Special Photo

COVINGTON — Stacey Cotton, the longest-service police chief in the Atlanta area, has announced his retirement, effective May 30.

Cotton, who has been with the Covington Police Department for nearly 37 years and served as chief for more than 25 years, said he plans to take on a new role in the private sector working in land development with Premier Petroleum Hospitality. The hotel development company has several projects in the Atlanta area, including the Residence Inn and Courtyard by Marriott hotels in the mixed-use Covington Town Center development on Alcovy Road.

Recommended for you

Tags

Editor

I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.

More News

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos