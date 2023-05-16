COVINGTON — Stacey Cotton, the longest-service police chief in the Atlanta area, has announced his retirement, effective May 30.
Cotton, who has been with the Covington Police Department for nearly 37 years and served as chief for more than 25 years, said he plans to take on a new role in the private sector working in land development with Premier Petroleum Hospitality. The hotel development company has several projects in the Atlanta area, including the Residence Inn and Courtyard by Marriott hotels in the mixed-use Covington Town Center development on Alcovy Road.
Cotton said he feels confident that the Police Department will be in good hands during the transition to a new police chief.
“Building a legacy of leaders is what I have strived for,” he said.
Cotton’s retirement was announced by City Manager Tres Thomas at Monday’s City Council meeting.
“We have big shoes to fill,” said Thomas. “Chief Cotton has assured me the department is full of competent leaders and will be fine as we seek out the next Covington police chief.”
Cotton was appointed police chief of Covington in 1997. Under his leadership, the Covington Police Department has maintained international accreditation — it was the first agency in Georgia to reach that achievement in 1985. The department is also a state certified agency through Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police, an organization that Cotton was appointed to lead as president in 2009.
In 2001, as a member of the Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange Program, Cotton served as delegation head when he and other law enforcement executives learned how to combat terrorism from the Israeli Police.
In 2007, he was selected to participate in a Georgia International Law Enforcement Exchange pilot program, traveling to London as a guest of the British consulate in Atlanta for meetings with London police and officials concerning the 2012 Olympics.
Cotton is a graduate of the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. He also holds an associate degree from DeKalb College, a bachelor's degree from Mercer University, a master of public administration and a master of science in criminal justice from Troy University. He has served as an adjunct professor at the College of Continuing and Professional Studies of Mercer University.
He has served on many boards and community programs, including the Child Advocacy Center, A Child's Voice, located in Loganville and serving the Alcovy Judicial Circuit of Newton and Walton counties.
Cotton has also served on the board of Project ReNeWal, a battered women's shelter serving Rockdale, Newton and Walton counties, and the board of directors of the Covington-Newton County Chamber of Commerce, where he also chaired the Leadership Newton County program in 1996. Cotton is a graduate of Leadership Georgia 2006.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
