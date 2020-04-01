COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department has made an arrest in a Saturday night shooting that left a Covington man dead.
Capt. Ken Malcom said Wednesday that a Conyers man, Quintarius Cortez Manning, 27, is charged with murder in the death of Michael Stanley, 33.
Malcom said Manning gave himself up to CPD detectives Wednesday morning at about 11.
The investigation began Saturday when officers responded to a report of shots fired at Puckett Street and Chaney Drive in the Nelson Heights neighborhood at about 7:30 p.m. There, they found several spent rounds from two different caliber weapons in and around the street.
A short time later, officers and EMS were flagged down by a person who was transporting Stanley to the hospital. Stanley had been shot multiple times; he later died as a result of his injuries.
Malcom said the investigation is ongoing.
