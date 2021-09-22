COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department has made two arrests in connection with more than 70 entering auto incidents that occurred earlier this month inside the city and in unincorporated Newton County.
According to the CPD, Officer Wesley Couch was patrolling in the area of Floyd and Mill streets on Sept. 19 at about 3 a.m. when he spotted two individuals wearing all black clothing. Officer Couch conducted field interviews of the men, which resulted in one being placed under arrest for giving a false name.
The CPD determined that the two men matched the descriptions of suspects who entered approximately 35 vehicles in the city limits since the Labor Day weekend and another 40-plus vehicles outside the city limits.
Those arrested and charged are Tremayne Dushawn Hill, 18, of Nixon Circle, Covington, and Mekhi Izaah Nickols, 18, also of Nixon Circle. According to the CPD, the pair faces a combined 30 counts of entering auto in the city.
Nickols also faces a charge of theft by taking - auto, and Hill faces a charge of giving a false name. Both are being held at the Newton County Detention Center, and additional charges are anticipated.
Detectives Sgt. Slade McCullough and Julie English and Detective Mark Joyner conducted the investigation for the city.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.