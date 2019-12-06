COVINGTON — Twenty-eight kids and a handful of Covington Police officers and lieutenants spent their Thursday afternoon filling up shopping carts with toys, clothes and other assorted Christmas gifts as part of the 46th annual Shop with a Cop event.
The CPD partners with the Newton County Department of Child and Family Services (DFACS) and the Covington Wal-Mart to assure that children in the most need can have a loving, joyful and well deserved Christmas.
Each child has a $150 gift card limit with almost all officers coming out of pocket because they couldn't stand to say no if a child went over budget.
For more than 20 years, the Covington Police Who Care organization has invited at-risk children to a Christmas shopping spree. The cops team up with the kids, each of whom receives a Walmart gift card, to help them choose gifts. Often the kids choose presents for their families.