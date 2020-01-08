COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who used false identification to obtain a temporary membership at Planet Fitness, stole the keys to a truck from the men’s locker room and then stole the truck from the parking lot.
According to police, the suspect, identified as 17-year-old Tarquinnous Mack of Atlanta, got a temporary/promotional member card from the fitness center on U.S. Highway 278 Monday. Security footage shows Mack in a wig as he walked around the gym, not using any equipment, and then in the parking lot walking to the vehicle that he allegedly stole. The vehicle is identified as a 2017 brown Ford F-150 truck with license plate number RJZ2500.
Before escaping in the truck, security footage also shows Mack using credit cards left inside the vehicle at the adjacent Kroger to purchase around $1,000 worth of gift cards.
Surrounding agency BOLOs (Be On the Look Out) were referenced and it was determined that Mack is a part of group whose main targets are vehicles at fitness centers. Surrounding law enforcement agencies have been looking for Mack since November and include Cobb, Gwinnett and Forsyth counties.
Covington Police Department Capt. Ken Malcom reminds the community to put away their valuables and to lock up their belongings.
"As many of us having new year’s resolutions to get into better shape, obviously there is going to be an increase in attendance in our fitness centers," said Malcom. "We all need to be vigilant in protecting our valuables...It is a trend, especially for those not from around here to get off the interstate, go to a parking lot, search for valuables or an unlocked door, take things and leave. The safest thing you can do is to take your items with you and properly secure them."
If you have any information for the CPD, you can submit an anonymous tip at www.covingtonpolice.com/submit-an-anonymous-tip.
The CPD is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.