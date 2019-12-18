COVINGTON — Despite a little chill, the Covington Police Department found time away from their busy schedules to hand out candy canes to over 150 elementary school students at Newton County Theme School Wednesday morning.
Students were greeted by deputies, Newton County School administrators as well as the conductor of the Covington Polar Express.
In 2018, Sgt. Victor Partee started the initiative, Operation Candy Cane, after visiting South Salem Elementary School and seeing there was a need for positive engagement.
This year, the CPD held the event at NCTS in honor of late Almond Turner.
NCTS kindergartners through second grade students received candy canes and boarded the Polar Express.
To learn more about CPD's community involvement, visit www.covingtonpolice.com/programs.