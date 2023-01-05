...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia...
Yellow River at Gees Mill Road affecting Newton and Rockdale
Counties.
For the Yellow River Basin...including Gees Mill Road...Minor
flooding is forecast.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta.
&&
...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Minor flooding will continue.
* WHERE...Yellow River at Gees Mill Road.
* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding
begins in the woodlands...fields and pasture along the river
upstream and downstream from the gage on Gees Mill Road in
Rockdale County. Portions of Sockwell Road by the river in Newton
County will be around two feet under water.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 12:16 PM EST Thursday the stage was 11.5 feet and rising.
- Forecast...The river is expected to crest this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
&&
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will purchase 40 rifles and 40 suppressors following approval Tuesday by the City Council.
According to Police Chief Stacey Cotton, the purchases are part of a program to replace older weapons currently issued to officers and to be able to issue the same weapons to each officer.
The CPD will purchase the 40 rifles, equipped with accessories, from Gulf States Distributors for a total of $91,316, or $2,282.90 per rifle.
The suppressors will be purchased from Rugged Suppressors at a cost of $826 each, or a total of $33,040.
The purchases will be paid for with excess personnel funding due to unfilled positions as well as prisoner housing funds that were not used due to COVID. Cotton said he will request approximately 25 more rifles during the upcoming budget cycle in order to outfit the entire department with the same weapon.
Cotton said it will take about eight months to receive the weapons, train officers to use them and deploy them to the force.
The guns that officers currently use will be sold once the new weapons are in hand.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.