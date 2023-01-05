Covington Police

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will purchase 40 rifles and 40 suppressors following approval Tuesday by the City Council.

According to Police Chief Stacey Cotton, the purchases are part of a program to replace older weapons currently issued to officers and to be able to issue the same weapons to each officer.

