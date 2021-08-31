COVINGTON — A detective with the Covington Police Department has been fired after officers were called to an apartment complex Monday morning where the detective was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute.
Detective Pokey Daniels was arrested on charges of battery under the Family Violence Act, cruelty to children, interference with a 911 call and criminal trespass. According to the CPD, Daniels was already on administrative leave and under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an unrelated issue at the time of his arrest. He was subsequently terminated from the CPD. The results of the GBI investigation are under review by the Newton County District Attorney's Office.
Daniels was arrested after officers with the CPD were called to the Wellington Ridge Apartments shortly before 11 a.m. Monday where they made contact with a female victim and neighbors who had witnessed the alleged incident involving Daniels. After interviewing the victim, with whom Daniels shares a child, witnesses and Daniels at the scene, officers determined there was probable cause to arrest Daniels. He was taken into custody and transported to the Newton County Detention Center.
