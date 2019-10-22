COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will hold a press conference today at 11 a.m. to announce the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run.
The driver, who struck two women as they attempted to cross West Street at Cannon Street on the night of Oct. 7, could face a charge of vehicular homicide after one of the women died from her injuries.
Amy Barron, 39, of Social Circle, was life-flighted to Atlanta Medical Center following the accident, but she later died from her injuries. The second woman, a 36-year-old Covington resident, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital.
Check back to this site for details of the press conference.