COVINGTON - The Covington Police Department and First United Methodist Church of Covington are partnering to offer a two-hour training on active shooter awareness to all Newton County area places of worship leadership teams.
The training is designed to help each leadership team formulate or enhance their security efforts to keep their members safe. Shootings occur each year in religious establishments for a variety of reasons. The threat could be a disgruntled member, individuals involved in domestic disputes, or mentally unstable individuals.
"It is critically important that each place of worship in our community has an active shooter plan in the unlikely event it occurs on their campus," said Capt. Ken Malcom. "This plan of action must include creating a security team that constantly works to prevent and prepare for this possibility. Our training will help potential security team members prepare and protect their congregation. After the training, the members will be better able to present this information to the congregation."
All places of worship are invited to send a team to this seminar on Saturday, Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to noon. They are asked to RSVP to communications@covingtonfirst.org or call 770-786-7305.
