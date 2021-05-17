COVINGTON — A Covington family is expressing their appreciation to the Covington Police Department and Officer Matt Holbrook for quick action that saved their toddler’s life.
Holbrook and other officers from the D Team responded to a May 2 to North Street where a toddler was reported to be choking. When officers arrived, 15-month-old Adrian Tovar was unresponsive and his airway was obstructed.
Holbrook immediately grabbed the child and began administering back thrusts. His quick action helped dislodge the obstruction enough for Adrian to begin to respond.
Adrian was turned over to medics and taken to the hospital where he stayed overnight and was released the next day.
Eric Tovar released a letter expressing the family’s gratitude to the Police Department and others for saving his son’s life. It reads as follows:
• “We are truly blessed to have wonderful public safety professionals like C.P.D. Officer Matt Holbrook serving in our community,” said Capt. Ken Malcom. “The good news stories of heroic acts, like this of the officers, deputies, firefighters, EMTs, and 911 operators that serve our community are much more common and need to be told.”
Holbrook has been nominated for a departmental award for his quick actions.
