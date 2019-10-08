COVINGTON - The Covington Police Department and Georgia State Patrol are investigating a hit-and-run accident that left a 39-year-old female pedestrian in critical condition.
The accident occurred last night about 9:45 p.m., according to a news release. Two females were attempting to cross West St. at Cannon St. when a vehicle topped the hill and struck both of them, then left the scene.
When officers arrived, one female was still lying in the raod and the other was walking around the scene. Amy Barron, 39, of Social Circle, was life-flighted to Atlanta Medical Center in critical condition. Masika Robinson, 36, of Covington, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Piedmont Newton Hospital.
The Covington Police Department and the Georgia State Patrol are conducting a joint investigation on this incident. They are asking that if anyone has any information about this incident, please call the Covington Police Department at 700-786-7605 or the Georgia State Patrol Post 46 (Monroe) at 770-464-1800.