...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
northeast, northwest and west central Georgia.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Oct. 29.
According to the CPD, Debra Ashby, 64, was last contacted Saturday, Oct. 29, and family members have not been able to contact her by phone or in person since then. Ashby is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a head wrap.
Police have contacted Ashby’s cell phone provider and had her phone pinged but have been unable to locate her phone.
Interviews have been conducted with family members and her former boyfriend, Arnithal Freeman, 70. Ashby had a temporary protective order against Freeman, who is homeless, due to a prior family violence charge. Freeman was arrested Nov. 5 on a charge of aggravated stalking for violating the order to stay away from Ashby, and he is currently being held at the Newton County Detention Center. Freeman was previously arrested in May on charges of aggravated assault and simple battery.
Anyone with information on Ashby’s whereabouts or other information about this case is asked to contact the Covington Police Department at 770-786-7605. Detective Jack Treadwell can be contacted directly at 678-858-2271 or jack.treadwell@covingtonpolice.com
