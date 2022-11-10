Debra Ashby.jpg

COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Oct. 29.

According to the CPD, Debra Ashby, 64, was last contacted Saturday, Oct. 29, and family members have not been able to contact her by phone or in person since then. Ashby is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a head wrap.

