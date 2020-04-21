COVINGTON - The Covington Police Department has issued a lookout for D'Andre Wilson-Epps and Terri Veal. Wilson-Epps is wanted for allegedly opening fire in the SKC parking lot on April 18 after an argument with a co-worker, and also for allegedly shooting at a house in January.
According to a post on the CPD Facebook page, Wilson-Epps allegedly shot at a house on Harmony Place in January and warrants were obtained for his arrest.
On April 18, Wilson-Epps got into an argument with a co-worker and pulled a gun and opened fired in the SKC parking lot. No one was injured. Warrants for that shooting have also been obtained, but Wilson-Epps has not been arrested.
He was last seen in a dark blue Honda Civic, accompanied by Terri Veal. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Wilson-Epps and/or Veal is asked to contact Detective Julie English at 770-385-2148 or julie.english@covingtonpolice.com. You can also submit an anonymous tip at www.covingtonpolice.com.
