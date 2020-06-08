COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is one of seven police agencies in the state taking part in an initiative to build trust between law enforcement agencies and marginalized communities.
Police Chief Stacey Cotton announced the department’s participation in the effort last Wednesday while speaking at a Black Lives Matter demonstration on the Covington Square.
Cotton said the department got involved last August when he, Capt. Ken Malcom, the Rev. Avis Williams and the Rev. Tim Price, a police chaplain, participated in a meeting at LaGrange College sponsored by the city of LaGrange Police Department and the Georgia Association Chiefs of Police, in association with the John Jay Institute. Cotton said the trust inititive is aimed at building relationships with communities before any crisis occurs.
“There seems to be a gap between community policing programs and the community,” said Cotton. “And what’s been realized is that there is a lack of fundamental trust. The trust initiative is trying to help police agencies undestand what the issues in that community are so the healing process can begin.”
Cotton said trust is sometimes difficult to develop when police and community residents don’t have the same history and background.
“So I need to learn techniques and ways to understand the history, to understand the hurt so that I can figure out ways to better deliver police services to help you understand and be safe in your community,” Cotton told the demonstration crowd last Wednesday.
According to the Georgia Association Chiefs of Police, Covington, LaGrange and five other police agencies from Albany, Perry, Decatur, DeKalb County and Thomasville will work with minority, business and faith community representatives as well as elected officials to complete a four-phase program to identify and resolve issues adversely affecting marginalized communities.
The trust-building initiative is the largest coordinated effort ever attempted in one state to identify and address the underlying causes of disparate treatment and lack of trust between police agencies and their communities, according to the GACP.
The GACP said the initiative is in the fund-raising phase of the project. Once funds are secured, the John Jay Institute will develop a program that the agencies can deploy to meet the unique needs of their communities.
