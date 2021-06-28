COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department will once again implement a traffic plan for the July 4th fireworks display that is designed to help motorists get home from the event as easily as possible.
Operation Red, White and Go will go into effect Sunday, July 4 at 3 p.m. when the Historic Square will be closed to traffic. The fireworks will be deployed from the vicinity of the Newton County Judicial Center. As the Square is a popular observation point for the fireworks display, anyone whose vehicle is parked around the interior portion of the Square on Sunday is asked to have their vehicle removed by 2:45 p.m.
To help manage the flow of traffic after the event is over, the Police Department is asking attendees to consider parking in an area that is most convenient to travel back home and try to be in place by 8 p.m.
To make traffic egress as expeditious as possible lane closures will begin to go into effect at 8:15 p.m. on July 4th. Spectators should be aware that how they may have traveled to their parking spot may be different from their travel back home. Below are highlights from the plan, which can be viewed in its entirety at www.cityofcovington.org.
Access Road at Turner Lake Road
No traffic will be allowed to travel east on U.S. Highway 278 from this intersection. All traffic will have to turn onto I-20 West or turn south on Turner Lake Road. Traffic heading west upon entering this intersection may turn in any direction.
West Street at Highway 278
No traffic will be allowed to travel east on Highway 278 from this intersection. All traffic will travel west towards I-20 or north on West Street.
Emory Street at Highway 278
Traffic traveling west on Highway 278 will be allowed to turn onto Emory Street, northbound. Traffic traveling north on Emory Street from Washington Street can continue traveling north on Emory Street across Highway 278 or turn westbound on Highway 278.
Newton Plaza:
If exiting from Newton Plaza, vehicles will travel westbound if parked on the upper end or west area. The center turn lane will also be a westbound lane, creating three lanes of travel on Highway 278. Lower end exit will exit east and directed to go north on Alcovy Road.
Pace Street at Highway 278
All traffic traveling north from the Square area will have to turn west on Highway 278. No traffic will travel east on Highway 278.
Elm Street at Highway 278
Motorists traveling west bound on Highway 278 prior to the Elm Street intersection must turn north onto Elm Street. Northbound traffic on Elm Street prior to the Highway 278 intersection must turn eastbound on Highway 278. Traffic will not be allowed to turn back towards the Covington Square.
Mill Street at Highway 278
No traffic will be allowed to travel south on Mill Street.
Floyd Street at Highway 278
No traffic will be allowed to travel west on Floyd Street. All traffic traveling east upon entering Highway 278 must travel east towards Highway 142 bypass.
Highway 278 and Highway 142 Intersection
Motorists traveling westbound on Highway 278 will not be allowed to travel past the Highway 142 intersection and must turn north on Highway 142. Those traveling south on Highway 142 will not be able to turn westbound on Highway 278 and those travelling north on Highway 142 must continue travelling north or turn east on Highway 278.
Alcovy Road
All traffic will travel north on Alcovy Road. No traffic will be permitted south on Alcovy Road past I-20 eastbound ramp.
Washington Street
No traffic will be permitted to travel north on Washington Street past Flat Shoals Road. All traffic will be south on Washington Street.
