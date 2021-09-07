COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is working a rash of entering auto and auto theft incidents that occurred over the Labor Day weekend.
According to Capt. Ken Malcom, the department received 12 entering auto calls and four stolen vehicle reports. Two of the vehicles were recovered in the Covington Housing Authority — a Chevrolet Silverado stolen from an Ashley Drive residence and a Ford Edge taken from Dearing Street.
Malcom said the CPD believes three offenders were involved in the crimes reported in Covington Place subdivision and nearby neighborhoods. The offenders, who appear to be young males, possibly teenagers, made entry into several unlocked vehicles and took a variety of items of value.
“We are currently working on several leads that will hopefully produce arrests of those involved in these crimes,” said Malcom. “We ask our residents to please remember to secure all items of value and remember to always lock your vehicle before going to bed.”
