COVINGTON — Covington will have its own independent monitoring of ethylene oxide from the BD plant after the City Council unanimously approved hiring Montrose Air Quality Services to do the testing for $66,815. The action came at the council meeting Monday night.
In 2016 the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) put ethylene oxide on a list of chemicals that definitely cause cancer, and in 2018 the agency flagged 109 census tracts across the country, including Covington and Smyrna, where cancer risks were elevated because of exposure to airborne toxins such as ethylene oxide.
The BD Bard plant on Industrial Boulevard in Covington uses ethylene oxide to sterilize medical equipment, then legally releases it into the air. Sterigenics in Smyrna has a similar operation.
The danger remained relatively unknown to most until an article was published four weeks ago by Georgia Health News and WebMD, sparking concern and outrage among residents in those two metro Atlanta communities.
Sterigenics and BD have agreed to voluntary reductions of emissions of ethylene oxide and the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (EPD) has announced an air quality monitoring plan to measure ethylene oxide levels around the two plants in Smyrna and Covington.
But local governments are going a step further by conducting their own independent testing. Last week the Cobb County Commission approved funding for independent testing for ethylene oxide around the Sterigenics facility in Smyrna.
At the council meeting Monday night, Covington Mayor Ronnie Johnston said the city chose the company they feel will give the most thorough evaluation of the exposure to ethylene oxide. He said the scope of the work should take between six to eight weeks and will include sending air samples to two different labs.
Randy Quintrell, an environmental attorney hired by Covington to assist them in the process, explained that the city had narrowed its choices to two companies — GHD Services and Montrose Air Quality Services.
Quintrell said GHD was hired to do the testing for the Sterigenics plants in Willow Brook, Ill., and in Smyrna, but that their testing focuses more on inside air quality.
Quintrell said Covington is interested more in how the air quality is outside the BD Bard plant, and that Montrose focuses more on outdoor air.
“We learned early on that Montrose has a lot of experience dealing with ethylene oxide issues around the country, and Montrose has its own subsidiary laboratory, owned by the same parent company,” Quintrell said. “Montrose has been working very closely with EPA and state agencies to try to learn more about how ethylene oxide changes in the atmosphere when it’s emitted by a plant or other source.
“And importantly, they’ve been working with the EPA in trying to lower the detection limits of the laboratory measuring ethylene oxide. Most laboratories are very limited in the level they can analyze with their equipment and their methods.
“Montrose assures us they can achieve a method detection limit that is half as low as the other labs in the country,” he continued. “To put that in numbers, the Montrose lab can measure ethylene oxide down to .036 micrograms per cubic meter of air. The best that other labs can do is .072 micrograms per cubic meter of air.
“The knowledge that we believe Montrose has gained from that work puts them in a unique position to help us, number one, collect data in this area, and number two, help us interpret that data.”
Johnston said Montrose plans to put four canisters out around the BD Bard plant, and two more further out. The mayor suggested the city purchase four more canisters that can be put out around the area to get a more solid picture of what is happening in Covington, and the council agreed.
Michael Whatley made a motion to approve hiring Montrose to do the air monitoring for $66,815. Josh McKelvey seconded the motion, and it was approved 6-0.
The mayor added that if other municipalities in the area want to be included in the testing, that the agreement is worded so that those cities could also get canisters for testing, but he noted that they are totally focused on Covington at the moment.
“We are trying to be as thorough as we possibly can, because the bottom line is we want as much factual information as we can get for this community… I want to make sure we’ve got our bases covered,” said Johnston. “I want to make sure the people of Covington know exactly what we have in our air right now.”