Left to right are Sherri Bailey with GMA, City Clerk Audra Gutierrez, Assistant City Manager John King, council member Kenneth Morgan, assistant to the city manager Bailey Dickinson, council members Anthony Henderson and Susie Keck, Mayor Steve Horton, council member Charika Davis, City Manager Scott Andrews, and council member Don Floyd. Not pictured is council member Fleeta Baggett.
COVINGTON - At the Covington City Council meeting on Feb. 21, Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Member Services Consultant Sherri Bailey presented the City Council and administrative staff the 2022 Visionary City Award.
Georgia Trend, in partnership with GMA, created the Visionary City Awards to recognize the achievements of cities throughout the state. This award highlights city initiatives and projects that have inspired civility and created communities of positive change across Georgia. Divided into three population categories, which include small (under 4,999), medium (5,000-24,9990) and large (25,000 and over), three cities in each category earned the award.
All of this year's winning cities have not only beaten the odds, but they have developed forward-thinking projects that encouraged collaboration, unity and respect in a time of uncertainty and upheaval. The city of Covington, along with Acworth and Moultrie, was recognized in the Medium Cities category. Small Cities recognized were Cornelia, Ringgold and Tybee Island and the Large Cities honored were Canton, Lawrenceville and Macon-Bibb County.
Recognizing the immense growth in Covington, City Manager Scott Andrews prioritized creating a Community Engagement initiative to help bring residents together, increase participation in local government and enhance the community. This ongoing initiative has seen success through groups and programs such as police review boards; a sustainability committee; a spiritual leaders' task force called Spirit of Covington; a diversity task force called Stronger Together; a public art initiative called PAINT; and a youth council initiative. While some of these groups are still planning their work, measurable achievements have been seen by others such as the PAINT program where residents added to the aesthetic vibrancy of the community by painting fire hydrants. These groups will continue tackling issues ranging from community beautification, homelessness, future planning and more.
