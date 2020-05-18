COVINGTON — When Peggy Howard of Covington went to be tested for COVID-19, she got good results in more ways than one.
Howard learned Friday that her test result was negative and, as an unexpected surprise, she learned she was the 10,000th person tested for COVID-19 in the Gwinnett Rockdale Newton Health Department district. She met with GRN Director Dr. Audrey Arona and Newton County Commission Chairman Marcello Banes Monday to receive gifts and congratulations.
“You hear so many bad stories, and I’m glad we get to celebrate you,” said Banes. “It is such a blessing.”
Howard described a comical scenario that led to her being the 10,000th person tested. She and her daughter, son-in-law and granddaughter went to the Georgia International Horse Park together for the testing, with Howard and her granddaughter in the back seat of the car. On the way there, Howard said there was some nervousness and a good-natured disagreement over who would be tested first. She said the health care worker administering the swab test approached her daughter in the driver’s seat first, but her daughter said, “The back seat is first.”
The health care worker next went to the granddaughter’s window in the back seat, but Howard said her granddaughter rolled up the car window. “So I looked at her and I said, don’t worry about it, I’ll go first, I’ll go first.”
Howard said she was thrilled when Dr. Arona called to tell her she was the 10,000th person tested. A cancer survivor, Howard was on her way at the time to see her oncologist, where she also received good news.
“It was a happy, happy day,” she said. “It really warmed my heart.”
Howard said she and her family members have not had any symptoms of COVID-19 but wanted to be tested to make sure they weren’t asymptomatic carriers. She said they take every precaution to make sure they stay healthy and prevent spread of the virus.
The Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 testing by appointment. To schedule an appointment call 770-513-5631.
