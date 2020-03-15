The city of Covington is restricting public access to the Covington City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 6:30 p.m. to teleconference or video access due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The city released the following Public Notice:
"Due to circumstances necessitated by emergency conditions involving public safety and preservation of public services, public access to this meeting is limited to teleconference and video access. The public may access this meeting by calling via Mobile Phone 1-929-205-6099 Meeting ID: 403461991# US (New York), via Land Line +1 929 205 6099 US (New York) Meeting ID: 403 461 991#, or by viewing online at https://vimeo.com/event/8835.
"In accordance with CDC guidelines available as of March 13, 2020 for communities with minimal to moderate levels of community transmission, and out of concern for our citizens and essential city personnel, the city has implemented social distancing measures including limiting the number of attendees physically presence at gatherings. The city of Covington is committed to taking proactive steps to reduce the transmission of the novel COVID-19 virus and appreciates your understanding."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.