featured
Covington Rotarians pray for unity
Alice Queen
Editor
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
featured
- By Alice Queen alice.queen@rockdalecitizen.com
- Updated
- 0
Cnn Politics
featured
- By Jeremy Herb and Marshall Cohen, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Carma Hassan, CNN
- Updated
- 0
- By Madeline Holcombe, CNN
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Covington Rotarians pray for unity
- 'DWTS' first elimination and who got saved
- Senate GOP report attacks Bidens with previously aired allegations of conflicts of interest
- 41 razor blades found on playground equipment at a Michigan park
- A healthy sex life boosts long-term survival hopes for heart attack victims
Most Popular
Articles
- Conyers mother frantically searching for 15-year-old daughter missing since Sept. 1
- Some students return to the classroom in Newton on Monday
- Judge Ott forbids removal of Confederate statue during appeals process
- Conyers approves conditional use permit for liquor store
- Rockdale Public Schools remains focused on virtual-only instruction
- Newton County disputes claim that local officials are owed thousands in back wages
- Rockdale County searching for new finance director; commissioners call for audit
- Newton resident Tim Fleming leaving Gov. Kemp's administration
- Efforts to protect Confederate monuments underway in Newton, Henry
- Covington man faces entering auto, prowling charges
Images
Videos
Newspaper Ads
Online Poll
POLL: Do you think President Trump should nominate someone to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg?
This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting.
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.