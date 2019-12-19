COVINGTON — The Rotary Club of Covington filled hundreds of stockings for local children this past Saturday with its annual Empty Stocking Fund gift donation event.
“During the holiday season, the Rotary Club of Covington has been helping families in less fortunate situations for more than 70 years through our Empty Stockings program,” said John King, club president.“With our year-round fundraising endeavors, Rotarians have the ability to do so and with that ability comes the responsibility to help members of our community in need.”
Fundraisers throughout the year allowed the club to provide gifts, school supplies and cereal for more than 300 children this year.
The Rotary Club of Covington is a civic organization that meets at noon every Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church of Covington.
For more information about the club, visit www.rotarycovington.org.