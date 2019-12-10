COVINGTON — Covington has some new elected members in city government, but their faces are familiar. Newton County Superior Court Judge Horace Johnson administered the oaths of office for three new elected city officials at the City Council meeting Monday night.
Taking office in January will be the city’s new mayor, Steve Horton, who defeated two-term incumbent Ronnie Johnston and Eric Threets in November’s balloting. Horton previously served as a Covington police officer, where he worked his way up through the ranks over the course of 12 years. In the late 1980s, Horton switched career gears and went to work as a lineman in the city’s electric department. In 1993, he became the city’s safety risk manager. He later served as interim police chief, public works director, and deputy city manager. He was named city manager in 2005 and retired from that position in 2012.
Serving in the Post 2 East seat will be Fleeta Smith Baggett, who defeated Steve Plitt for the seat vacated by Michael Whatley, who decided not to run for re-election after serving 20 years on the council. Baggett’s father, Billy Smith, and brother, Chris Smith, both previously served on the council.
Former Covington Fire Chief Don Floyd was sworn in to serve in the Post 3 East seat. Floyd defeated one-term incumbent Josh McKelvey. Floyd worked for the city for 40 years, 13 of those as fire chief.
Incumbent Kenneth Morgan took the oath for a second term representing Post 1 West.
In addition to new elected officials, the city will also have a new city manager in the new year. Scott Andrews and his wife Danielle were welcomed by council members at the meeting Monday. Andrews will replace Leigh Anne Knight, who announced her retirement in May. Andrews comes from the city of Smyrna, where he served as assistant city manager.