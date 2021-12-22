MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Sailors help maintain America’s advantage at sea. This means they do not always get to celebrate holidays with their loved ones. A Covington native serving in the United States Navy will celebrate the holidays with fellow sailors aboard USS Pearl Harbor.
“To me, the holidays mean a time for family to gather and get together to celebrate. Every Christmas we'd watch 'A Christmas Story' and eat Chinese food,” said Chief Petty Officer Billy Fuson.
Fuson wants family back home to know they are missed this holiday season.
“I just want to say that I love and miss my hometown,” said Fuson. “Happy holidays to all, and I look forward to returning home soon.”
As members of the U.S. Navy, Fuson and other sailors know they are a part of a tradition providing unforgettable experiences through leadership development, world affairs and humanitarian assistance.
“To me, serving in the Navy means a stepping stone in my life,” added Fuson. “The Navy has given me a chance to give back to people in need and learn about different people and cultures.”
