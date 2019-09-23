COVINGTON - By a consensus vote, the Covington City Council is seeking to have the Pace Street LCI project stop at Usher Street. Without the change, the project is set to extend to the Floyd/Clark street intersection and the Square park.
The Pace Street LCI project includes new concrete sidewalks constructed for 0.4 of a mile along both sides of Pace Street. After reducing the number of lanes from four to three, 5-foot-wide dedicated bicycle lanes will be introduced and the roadway milled, resurfaced and re-striped. Other enhancements include raised curbs, landscaped center medians in two locations for pedestrian crossings and refuges, pedestrian scale lighting and other street furnishings, ADA-accessible curb ramps, street trees and shrub plantings.
Federal grants through GDOT will cover $1.9 million, which left $510,000 for the city to fund. The work started on March 25 with a timeline for completion of 18 months.
At the council’s work session last Monday night, City Manager Leigh Anne Knight noted that if the project continues to its designed end, one corner of the Square would be different from the others.
“Coming all the way into the Square will make that corner look different than the other three corners of the Square,” she said. “Do you want us to go all the way there? I don’t know how much it is going to cost to do the other three corners, but we wanteed to be sure before we told them to continue to move up Pace Street and go all the way to the Square that you all were comfortable with that.”
Council member Hawnethia Williams said the ultimate goal was to do all of the corners.
Knight replied that if the city is going to do that, they need to start putting it in the budget to do the other corners.
She also noted that the engraved brick pavers in the sidewalks between Usher and Clark/Floyd would have to be pulled up and put back down.
“They would be taken up and put aside until everything is done, and then they would bring those pavers back and put them back in,” said Knight. “That’s what the plan calls for. The pavers that are in the downtown area now are significant. They are engraved. They would be set in the concrete. You would not lose those. But the others would be gone.”
Angie Beszborn, the owner of Mystic Grill, said the pavers should not be touched.
“I think the Pace Street corridor beautification is a great idea, but you’ve got to leave the Square alone,” she said. “I lived in Houston, Texas, for a while and I’ve seen what happens when you concrete everything. Those pavers are not cemented in there. I don’t know how long the pavers have been there, but they were there when I was a child. They’ve been there forever; I don’t know why you would want to do that. We should try to preserve as much history around here as we possibly can.”
Council member Josh McKelvey suggested cutting the Pace Street project off at Clark/Floyd and not involve the Square.
“We’ve been talking about touching up the Square some more for about a year, and putting in lighted bollards at night and the tree wells,” he said. “Let’s get a master plan done for the Square and then roll it out when we can pay for all of it to be done.”
Mayor Ronnie Johnston suggested they move the cut off back to Usher Street so the pavers in the sidewalks would not be touched. McKelvey and the rest of the council agreed by consensus to request the project stop at Usher Street.
City Engineer Tres Thomas said he would have to get with the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) to see if that can be done without losing federal funding through GDOT.
“Keep in mind that this has 80% GDOT funding,” he said. “How long can they hold that and will it be forfeited if we cut the project short? I’ve got to do some research.”