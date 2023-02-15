COVINGTON — When faced with a concert promoter’s request to increase the decibel level for concerts at Legion Field, Covington City Council members opted to protect the quality of life for residents who live near the amphitheater.
The City Council held a called meeting Monday to discuss issuing a request for proposals for sound production providers to control sound levels at Legion Field concerts.
The meeting was prompted by complaints lodged by concert promoter Michael Jamison with the Lexium Entertainment & Talent Agency based in Conyers. Jamison spoke to council members at the Feb. 6 meeting, saying that the performers he hoped to book at the Legion Field amphiteater could not perform within the 60-decibel level set by the city’s sound ordinance.
City Attorney Frank Turner Jr. said he had also spoken with an associate of Jamison’s who had alleged that the city’s use of a sound technician that was not selected through a competitive process was a discriminatory practice. Turner recommended that the council initate a competitive process for a sound provider.
Councilwoman Fleeta Baggett said it would be “foolish and ridiculous” to adjust the decibel level in the city ordinance to appease concert promoters.
“We need to decide tonight … that we are going to only have community-sanctioned functions at Legion Field for the mere fact that this is a community venue; it is not equipped or set up for concerts or other big things,” said Baggett. “We don’t have the parking … it is not Chastain, it is not a horse park. It is a community park that happens to have a stage.”
Other council members agreed.
“We have a sound ordinance in Covington,” said Councilman Don Floyd. “People should abide by that. If they don’t want to abide by that, then go somewhere else and perform.”
Councilwoman Charika Davis agreed that the sound ordinance should remain unchanged.
“Personally, I would not want to live on that side of town with Legion Field, with the noise, not being agle to enjoy your home on the weekend, at night,” she said.
Baggett made a motion to seek requests for proposals from sound production companies that could control the sound at events with amplified music. Councilman Kenneth Morgan seconded the motion, and it was approved unanimously.
Baggett made a second motion to limit the use of Legion Field for outside public events to the city’s community partners, non-profit 501c3 organizations and Georgia non-profit corporations beginning July 1. The motion was seconded by Floyd.
Morgan said he believed the issue deserved more deliberation by the council and suggested holding a work session for discussion.
The motion passed 3-2, with council members Susie Keck, Baggett and Floyd in favor and Morgan and Davis opposed. Councilman Anthony Henderson was absent from the meeting.
I have been editor of the Rockdale Citizen since 1996 and editor of the Newton Citizen since it began publication in 2004. I am also currently executive editor of the Clayton News Daily, Henry Daily Herald and Jackson Progress-Argus.
