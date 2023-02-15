Legion Field

The city of Covington is looking to contract with a sound provider to control the sound level of concerts at Legion Field.

COVINGTON — When faced with a concert promoter’s request to increase the decibel level for concerts at Legion Field, Covington City Council members opted to protect the quality of life for residents who live near the amphitheater.

The City Council held a called meeting Monday to discuss issuing a request for proposals for sound production providers to control sound levels at Legion Field concerts.

