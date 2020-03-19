COVINGTON - The Covington City Council unanimously approved a resolution enacting a voluntary curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning March 20 and ending April 7, requesting voluntary sheltering in place, and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people during the local state of emergency related to COVID-19.
The resolution, approved during a called emergency council meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 19, also allows restaurants selling beer or wine for on-premise consumption to sell it for take out, and delays the due date for payment of alcohol excise taxes for restaurants until June 30.
On March 14 Gov. Brian Kemp declared a public health state of emergency for Georgia, and on March 16, the Covington council approved its own local state of public health emergency.
At a news conference in Atlanta earlier Thursday, Kemp said he does not plan currently to impose any statewide mandatory curfews, business closures or forced quarantines and will leave it up to local officials whether to shut down businesses or require people to stay home.
Covington's city charter grants the city the power to "protect the safety, health, peace, good order, and general welfare of the public," and also grants the mayor the power to determine that an emergency exists.
The resolution requires:
• Voluntary Shelter in Place: Residents are requested not to loiter, wander, stroll, or play in any public place inside city limits within the hours of the curfew, with the following exceptions:
* When a person is on an emergency errand.
* When a person is traveling to, or returning directly from and activity involving the exercise of First Admendment rights of free speech, freedom of assembly, or free exercise of religion.
* When a person is engaged in interstate and intrastate vehicular travel through Covington.
* When a person is walking, biking or running to or from their residence for recreational or fitness purposes.
* When a person is procuring food or medicine or seeking medical care.
Henderson questioned why the city would have the shelter in place be voluntary rather than mandatory.
Horton stated that the city wants to encourage people to voluntarily follow the order, but understand that if the situation gets worse or people aren't obeying the curfew, that the city council could make it mandatory.
The resolution originally had the curfew time from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m., but Anthony Henderson suggested changing it to 9 p.m. to give people getting off work more time to go out and get food. Fleeta Baggett agreed, stating that by 9 p.m. there is now hardly any activity downtown and most business kitchens are closing at 9 p.m.
The council agreed to the time change.
• Prohibition on Gatherings: All public assemblages, events and gatherings of 10 or more people shall be prohibited within the city limits within the hours of the curfew, not including employees in restaurants, bars or entertainment establishments, and exempting gatherings within buildings owned by the city of Covington or Newton County.
Assistant City Manager Trey Sanders said he advised Dr. Audrey Arona of the Newton County Health Department about the city's plans and said she was happy with it.
City Manager Frank Turner added that he was on a GMA webinar with Dr. Carlos Del Rio of Emory and said Del Rio is applauding Atlanta for shutting down its bars and restaurants.
Horton stated that Covington is not saying that bars and restaurants should shut down, but asking that they go along with the prohibition of gatherings.
Turner added that this is referring to a group of people actually sitting down or being together in one place, and not a situation like the number of people in a grocery store at one time.
Henderson noted that most of the bars and restaurants in Covington are already complying with the prohibition.
Keck agreed, but added that she hopes the ones that are not abiding by the prohibition will agree to it before the city has to start citing businesses for the violation.
• If a restaurant is licensed to sell beer and wine for on-premises consumption, such restaurant, during the effective dates of this resolution only, shall be authorized to sell unopened bottles of beer or wine currently in inventory as of this date for take-out consumption off-premises.
Horton said this is the city of Covington waiving its ordinance, but that restaurants will still have to contend with state laws and regulations.
• The due date and payment of alcohol excise taxes of restaurants licensed to sell alcoholic beverages pursuant to Article 3 of Chapter 5.12 of the Covington code of ordinances shall be delayed through and until June 30, 2020 and shall not be subject to penalties or interest. Any alcohol excise taxes of restaurants that accrue and are unpaid during the period until June 30, 2020 shall be paid to the City in six (6) equal installments in the months of July through December. All alcohol excise taxes of restaurants shall be due and payable in the normal procedure beginning July 1, 2020.
Don Floyd asked if the city has been in touch with Newton County.
Horton said he reached out to County Manager Lloyd Kerr and said Kerr polled the Board of Commissioners and reported that they are not ready to declare an emergency, but are in support of the city's decisions. Horton added that Kerr noted that most of the businesses affected are inside city limits.
Keck made a motion to approve the resolution. Don Floyd seconded it and the vote was 5-0 in favor.
