Covington City Hall

COVINGTON — Property owners in the city of Covington will not see an increase in their tax bills this year. City Council members voted to approve the rollback millage rate at their Aug. 1 meeting, keeping property tax collections at the same level as last year.

Council members also voted to give all city employees a 6% cost-of-living adjustment in addition to 3% increases that were previously approved and which took effect July 1 for all employees except those who had reached the top of their pay grade.

