COVINGTON — Property owners in the city of Covington will not see an increase in their tax bills this year. City Council members voted to approve the rollback millage rate at their Aug. 1 meeting, keeping property tax collections at the same level as last year.
Council members also voted to give all city employees a 6% cost-of-living adjustment in addition to 3% increases that were previously approved and which took effect July 1 for all employees except those who had reached the top of their pay grade.
Randy Smith, director of finance for the city, told council members that if they opted to keep the city’s millage rate the same as last year — at 6.884 mills — it would generate about $574,000 more in revenues due to increases in property values.
The council voted instead to adopt a rollback rate of 6.276 mills, with the result being that the city will collect about $5.8 million in property taxes, the same amount as last year.
The vote to adopt the rollback rate was 4-2, with council members Fleeta Baggett, Don Floyd, Charika Davis and Anthony Henderson in favor and Susie Keck and Kenneth Morgan opposed.
Council members then voted to approve a COLA for all employees, funding it through an increase in transfers from the city’s electric utility proprietary fund.
Human Resources Director Paul Dailey told the council he had done some comparisons with other similar cities and found that most are also giving pay adjustments. McDonough approved 10% increases, and Newnan approved 11% increases, he said. Dailey said compensation has become an issue in hiring and retaining employees.
“We are losing employees … simply because they are chasing the dollar,” he said. “You can’t blame them if that’s what they want to do.”
Davis said she supported the COLA in order to offset increases in insurance premiums that had been passed on to employees.
The council unanimously approved the 6% COLA along with a $1,179,486 transfer from electric utility funds to pay for it.
