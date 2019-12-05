COVINGTON — Jarrett Mobley, a senior agricultural communication major and Ava Jane Teasely, a freshman agricultural communication major both from Covington have been selected to participate in one of the most prestigious organizations on the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College campus, the ABAC Ambassadors.
Through a process involving application, letters of recommendation and interviews, college administrators choose students whom they believe to be motivated and who show leadership potential to serve as Ambassadors.
The Ambassadors assist ABAC by representing and promoting the college at a variety of community and campus events. They work to maintain positive relationships between students, faculty, alumni and the community.
To continue in the organization, students must maintain at least a 2.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale and commit at least 35 hours per semester to their service as Ambassadors.
Other Ambassadors include Ja’Mi Barnes from Tifton; Abby Green from Montrose; Hannah King from Tifton; Emily Owenby from Blairsville; Cydney Slapa from Deltona, Fla.; Charley Lollis from Perry; Jake Harris from Hamilton; Jaylee Bass from Adel; Claire Ryland from Tifton; Emily Ralston from Bradenton, Fla.; Will Bostelman from West Point; Raegan Clack from Leesburg; Kendall Prescott from Lake Placid, Fla.; and Johnathan Strickland from LaGrange.