COVINGTON — The Covington City Council took another step toward implementing impact fees on new development at the Jan. 3 meeting.
The council held a public hearing on the impact fee process, outlining what impact fees are and how the funds would be used if an impact fee ordinance is enacted. Bill Ross, of Ross and Associates in Atlanta, is guiding the city through the impact fee process. Ross said his firm has worked on the majority of impact fee programs enacted in the state.
“The whole idea behind impact fees is that it is a way to shift the cost of public facilities that are needed only to serve future development, to have future development pay for those facilities instead of the general tax base,” said Ross.
Ross explained that, under state law, impact fees may be used only for certain public facility categories. The impact fee categories must fall under capital improvements and have a useful life of 10 or more years.
Categories under consideration for the Covington impact fee program are water supply, treatment and distribution; wastewater collection, treatment and disposal; roads, streets and bridges; public safety; fire protection and rescue services; and parks and recreation.
The city has not yet established an impact fee schedule.
Ross said he will continue to work with city departments to gather data and move the process forward. The city has already appointed an Impact Fee Advisory Committee.
Ross said he expects to have an impact fee ordinance and fee schedule ready for adoption by July. Two public hearings will be required before the ordinance can be adopted.
