COVINGTON — A Covington teen has been arrested and charged with murder in the shooting death of Quindadarius Russell, 19, on Oct. 19.
According to a news release, the Newton County Sheriff's Office arrested Amorieyan Weaver, 17, of Covington, on Nov. 3. Weaver has been charged with aggravated assault, murder, malice murder, and possession of a firearm or knife in the commission of a crime.
About 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 19, deputies responded to a home off of Spring Road in reference to an unresponsive person. When they arrived, they found Russell at the residence with a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The Sheriff's Office issued a request on Oct. 27 for assistance from the public in identifying the shooting suspect.
According to the release, Weaver was arrested without incident following the execution of a search warrant. He is being held in the Newton County Law Enforcement Center.
