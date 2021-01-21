Two Covington teens are facing a variety of charges after they were caught in a stolen car containing four handguns and drugs.
The incident occurred about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7, according to a report from the Conyers Police Department. Officers on patrol around the area of Walmart were advised of reports of a stolen grey 2015 Nissan Altima being seen in the area.
One officer spotted the vehicle in the parking lot of a local restaurant on Dogwood Drive. When he turned on his blue lights, he reported the driver and passenger attempted to flee in the car, but the driver hit the curb, damaging both front tires, and the vehicle came to a halt on Dogwood Drive.
When other units arrived on scene, the driver, identified as Chad Ayden Allen, 17, and the passenger, identified as Jedric Williams, 19, were removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without incident.
A search of the car allegedly found a handgun in each of the lower pockets of the driver and passenger front doors, and two more handguns in the center console. Also found in the backseat were seven pistol magazines, two laptop computers and one computer tablet, and seven damaged cellphones.
The rear driver side door pocket had a zippered bag in it that allegedly contained a large amount of suspected marijuana in plastic containers, along with scales and plastic baggies. Two plastic baggies of suspected crystal meth and one baggie of suspected Xanax tablets, and more than $2,600 in cash were also found.
Allen and Williams were transported to the Rockdale County Jail. Both have been charged with theft by receiving stolen property; trafficking in cocaine, illegal drugs, marijuana or methamphetamine; and fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. Allen has also been charged with three counts of possession of a firearm or knife in the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, and three counts of possession of a pistol/revolver by a person under 18 years of age. Williams is also facing one count of possession of a firearm or knife in the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies.
