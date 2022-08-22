COVINGTON — In honor of the 200th anniversary of the founding of Covington, the city will highlight one of the historic areas in the city limits with a free community event this weekend.

“Baker Field has been a part of the fabric of our community as many citizens’ have great memories of playing ball or watching games on Baker Field,” said Community Development Director Ken Malcom in a released statement. “What better way to honor its legacy than to host a softball game between two groups who are also integral to the community, the Covington Police Department and the Covington Fire Department.”

