COVINGTON — The Covington City Council has voted to have its Human Resources Department conduct a search for the next city manager.
City engineer Tres Thomas has been serving as the interim city manager since May, when Scott Andrews resigned to take an assistant city manager role in Bakersfield, Calif. Since that time, Thomas has handled Public Works as well as city manager responsibilities.
In May, the council had agreed to keep Thomas in the interim role through December. However, at the Aug. 1 meeting, council member Charika Davis pushed for a national search to fill the city manager position on a permanent basis.
Without citing specifics, some council members expressed reservations about the current status of the city manager position.
Council member Susie Keck said she believes the city should have an engineer in addition to a city manager, whether Thomas goes back to Public Works or stays in the city manager position.
“My question is, we’ve got Tres doing two very important jobs,” she said. “If Tres is going to be a city manager are we going to hire a third party engineer to handle what Tres was handling?”
Keck also said she wants more communication between the council and the city manager.
“I want to know what’s going on in my city,” she said. “I want to know what developers are coming in.”
Council member Anthony Henderson said he wanted to be able to relate citizen complaints to the city manager.
Council member Kenneth Morgan said he would like to see someone with prior city manager experience in the role.
“Personally, I don’t have anything against anybody, but that’s the way it should be done,” Morgan said.
Mayor Steve Horton, who previously served as city manager, cautioned that the job is not a “plug-in situation,” adding that there is a learning curve for anyone new to the position.
Horton also reminded council members that their role is to set policy, not direct employees on how to do their jobs. Horton said he has seen some council members overstep that boundary.
“Give them the consideration to do the job they are hired to do,” he said.
Council man Don Floyd said no one can become proficient at a job in two months time.
“Most people have magnifying glasses, and they are magnifying everything that everybody does,” said Floyd. “I’m asking you to put that magnifying glass back into your pocket.”
Davis made a motion to have a recruiting firm conduct a national search for city manager candidates, and Morgan seconded the motion. The vote ended in a tie with Henderson in favor and Keck, Floyd and Fleeta Baggett opposed. Mayor Horton broke the tie with a dissenting vote.
Keck then made a motion to have the city’s HR department conduct a search for candidates. Her motion was seconded by Davis and passed 4-2, with Baggett and Floyd opposed.
