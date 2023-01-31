01172023 Packet.jpg

COVINGTON — The process of establishing a zoning overlay district for a large mixed-use development will move forward after a split vote by the Covington City Council. The council’s 3-2 vote will allow the request for a zoning text amendment to be heard by the Covington Planning Commission, which will then make a recommendation to the City Council. Two public readings will be required before the council could vote to approve or deny the overlay request.

Developer Eric Johansen presented the Alcovy Overlay District request to the council at its Jan. 17 meeting, saying that the overlay would allow for “a more unique layout” and the ability to put multiple uses in the same development without multiple zonings. If approved by the council, the overlay district could include multi-family residential, commercial and industrial uses in one 400-acre development off Alcovy Road and Ga. Highway 142. The site, collectively known as the Williams property, is currently zoned M-2.

